Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Christopher Farris, son of Burn Pile Murder Trial defendant Melody Walker Harris and victim Gary Farris, sobbed as he recalled learning that his mother was having an affair, and described the family fallout that occurred in the aftermath. (10/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?