Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

Christopher Farris, son of Burn Pile Murder Trial defendant Melody Walker Harris and victim Gary Farris, sobbed as he recalled learning that his mother was having an affair, and described the family fallout that occurred in the aftermath. (10/9/24) MORE

Splitscreen: young male witness sobs, older female defendant cries too

On-screen graphic with a mug shot and words saying: Daily Trial Wrap

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Splitscreen: photo of a house, an older female defendant, and a male witness in a police uniform.

Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

headshot of victim, lawyer arguing, and defendant listening

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Splitscreen of a photo a large home, a lawyer speaking and a defendant listening to the lawyer.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Jennifer Gledhill and Matthew Johnson

Wife Accused of Killing National Guard Husband

Shanna Gardner

Judge Sets Date for Microsoft Exec Murder Trial

Young woman being interviewed

Toby Madden and Rachelle Brewsaugh’s Daughter Joins Court TV

Donald Turner

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Parents Read Victim Impact Statements

Bree Kuhn

Verdict Reached in Killed While Calling 911 Trial

Defense attorney James Barnes delivers closing arguments

Killed While Calling 911: Defense Closing Argument

Asst. State Attorney Mark Alderman delivers the closing arguments

Killed While Calling 911: State’s Closing Argument (Full)

