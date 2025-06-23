Gessica Sementilli: My Dad Was Our Pillar of Strength

Monica and Fabio Semintilli's oldest daughter was in a position no one would envy, speaking on behalf of both her parents when Monica was sentenced for Fabio's murder. She begged the judge to let Monica serve her sentence close to her. (6/23/25) MORE

Gessica Sementilli: My Dad Was Our Pillar of Strength

'You Are A Demon!': Fabio Sementilli's Sister Delivers Emotional Statement

Sementilli's Sister: Monica Was The 'Calculating Architect of My Brother's Murder'

Will Charges Against Barry Morphew Stick Second Time Around?

Grand Jury Indicts Barry Morphew For Wife, Suzanne's Murder

Garden Hose Murder Trial: Judge Dismisses Indictment Without Prejudice

Garden Hose Murder Retrial: Jeweler Accused of Killing Wife

Judge Justin Beresky said Lori Daybell was examined after she argued she was too sick for court, and from a medical standpoint, there's no clinical reason for her to miss court.

Judge Asks Lori Daybell Why She's 'Not Medically Able to Proceed'

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

New Hampshire governor rejects Pamela Smart's latest request for a sentence reduction hearing. Smart orchestrated the 1990 murder of her husband by convincing the 15-year-old boy she was having an affair with to shoot him.

Pamela Smart Sentence Reduction Hearing Request Denied

Arielle Konig in court

Gerhardt Konig's Wife Wants To Testify Against Him

Henning denied

Judge to Jordan Henning: 'I Do Not Believe You At All'

