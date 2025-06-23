Gessica Sementilli: My Dad Was Our Pillar of Strength

- Watch Live
Monica and Fabio Semintilli's oldest daughter was in a position no one would envy, speaking on behalf of both her parents when Monica was sentenced for Fabio's murder. She begged the judge to let Monica serve her sentence close to her. (6/23/25) MORE
