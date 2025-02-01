‘Hos Long To Die in Cold’: Is Infamous Google Search Proof of Cover-Up?

Jen McCabe's internet search sparked the 'Free Karen Read' movement. Read was back in court regarding a dispute over that search. The defense says it's proof of s a cover-up; the State says the search was made later, at Read's instruction. (1/31/25) MORE

Defendant Rejects Plea Deal in Rachel Morin Murder Case

Detective: Why Would Burglars Leave $8K Rolex on Dead Man's Wrist?

Judge Weighs Whether To Allow Expert In Karen Read Retrial

Jury Views Ring Video From the Day Before Cathy Griffith's Death

Collin Griffith's Grandfather: He Said, 'I Want to Slit Her Throat'

Prosecution Accuses Karen Read Expert Witness of Making 'Baseless Claims'

Victim’s Mom Reacts to Son’s Killer Getting No Mercy: Justice Is Served

Natalie Cochran's Attorney Joins Court TV After Her Sentencing

Natalie Cochran Shown No Mercy As She's Sentenced for Husband's Death

Victim's Mom Begs: 'Judge, Please Don't Fall For Her Con'

Victim's Best Friend: 'He Was Healthy Even Up Until The Day He Died'

'He Was Emotionless': Investigator Describes Collin Griffith

