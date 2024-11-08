Interview with a Killer: Convicted Wife Murderer's Shocking Revelation

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
On the next "Interview with a Killer," David Scott talks to Bo Pete Jeffrey, who was was convicted of beating his ex-wife to death. It's a fascinating look inside the mind of a killer who claims to have no memory of the murder. (11/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?