Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Lead investigator Christopher Shaw recalled coming across skeletal remains that were radiating heat at over 200-degrees. He called for the assistance of a forensic anthropologist to help properly document and recover the remains. (10/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?