Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

Lead investigator Christopher Shaw recalled coming across skeletal remains that were radiating heat at over 200-degrees. He called for the assistance of a forensic anthropologist to help properly document and recover the remains. (10/8/24) MORE

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Wife Accused of Killing National Guard Husband

Judge Sets Date for Microsoft Exec Murder Trial

Toby Madden and Rachelle Brewsaugh’s Daughter Joins Court TV

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Parents Read Victim Impact Statements

Verdict Reached in Killed While Calling 911 Trial

Killed While Calling 911: Defense Closing Argument

Killed While Calling 911: State’s Closing Argument (Full)

Toby Madden Blasts Defense Case-In-Chief

Victim Sent Texts Before He Was Killed: 'She's Crazy as Hell'

