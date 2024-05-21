Jennifer McCabe Gets Frustrated on Cross: 'I Never Deleted Any Calls'

Karen Read's defense questioned Jennifer McCabe about six phone calls that were reportedly deleted off her phone. McCabe was asked why those "butt-dials" occurred between 12:29a-12:50a, the time when John O'Keefe was rendered incapacitated. (5/21/24)   MORE

Charlie Adelson, the wealthy Fort Lauderdale periodontist who's serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, has been transferred to a prison in South Dakota.

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

Christopher Gregor's attorney, Mario Gallucci, believes Gregor will take the stand. Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, which led to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)

