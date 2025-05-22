Jordan Henning Seeks Lighter Sentence for Killing Wife, Cites Her Abuse

Army vet Jordan Henning, who was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife, Ashley Henning, wants his 20-year sentence reduced because he claims he was the victim of years of domestic violence at the hands of Ashley. (5/21/25) MORE

Domestic Violence, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreen: bearded man in court/smiling woman in a family photo

Jordan Henning Seeks Lighter Sentence for Killing Wife, Cites Her Abuse

Judge sentences Linda Stermer

'Labyrinths of Lies': Linda Stermer Sentenced for Husband’s Burning Death

woman speaks at podium

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

Linda Stermer addresses court

Linda Stermer Says She Is 'Innocent And Wrongly Convicted' At Sentencing

Ingolf Tuerk sentenced

Ingolf Tuerk, Convicted of Killing Wife Kathleen McLean, Is Sentenced

Tuerk VIS

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Victim's Children's Impact Statements Read

Becky Hill testifies

Will Becky Hill's Charges Help Alex Murdaugh Get A New Trial?

photo of shirtless man

Ashley Henning's Cousin Reveals Jordan's Alleged Double Life

young male redhead sits next to young female brunette in court

Buster Murdaugh Gets Married!

mugshot of a blonde woman

Lori Daybell Wants a New Trial, Cites Juror Misconduct

man speaks in court

'You Are A Disgrace': Ashley Henning's Cousin Addresses Jordan

Jordan Henning stands in court

Jordan Henning Sentenced For Killing Wife

MORE VIDEOS