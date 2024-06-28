Judge Asks Karen Read Jury to Continue Deliberations After Note

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The judge asked the jury to continue their deliberations in the trial of Karen Read after they sent a note saying they're unable to reach a unanimous verdict despite their 'exhaustive' and 'diligent' review of the evidence. (6/28/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?