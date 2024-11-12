Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Judge Denies Bail for Kouri Richins at Motions Hearing

Kouri Richins, accused of fatally poisoning her husband, will stay behind bars until she faces a jury next year, a judge ruled Tuesday. Richins is accused of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl. (11/12/24) MORE

folder icon Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon

Latest Videos

Richins Motions Hearing

Judge Denies Bail for Kouri Richins at Motions Hearing

Joshua Hunsucker sits next to his attorney in court

Man Accused of Killing Wife, Poisoning Daughter Denied Bond

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Defense Tries to Exclude Accomplice Evidence

Sementilli & Baker

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Wife Accused of Plotting Husband's Murder

Journalist talks to an inmate.

Interview with a Killer: 'If You Were Me, Would You Believe You?'

Inmate talks to a journalisy

Interview with a Killer: Convicted Wife Murderer's Shocking Revelation

wide shot view of the inside of a courtroom.

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

middle-aged woman in sunglasses speaks to a reporter outside

Craig Lewis' Defense Attorney Speaks to Court TV

Man accused of murder listens as verdict is read.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

female attorney speaks aloud in court

Burned Alive Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal Closing Argument

Female attorney delivers argument as male defendant looks on.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Young female attorney delivers argument at podium as defendant looks on, sobbing.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS