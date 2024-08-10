Judge Hears Motion to Dismiss Two Charges Against Karen Read

- Watch Live
Attorneys representing Karen Read presented their arguments as they urged a judge to dismiss murder charges against Read, who stood trial on charges of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. (8/9/24) MORE
