Judge Refuses to Lower Barry Morphew's $3M Bond

A Colorado judge denied Barry Morphew's request for a reduction in his $3M cash-only bond. Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, on Mother's Day 2020. The judge did, however, modify it to a cash surity or property bond. (9/2/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Barry Morphew at bond hearing

Judge Refuses to Lower Barry Morphew's $3M Bond

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo

Peruvian Police Detain Husband Accused of Murdering Wife in California

Christopher Wolfenbarger verdict

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Christopher Wolfenbarger - DCA

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Cathy Wolfenbarger testifies

Chris Wolfenbarger’s Mother Testifies: ‘We Didn’t Know Where Melissa Was’

Kimberly Cambrom, Christopher Wolfenbarger’s Sister

Wolfenbarger's Sister: Victim Said Her Parents Were 'Not Good People'

Thomas Dixon

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Victim's Former Coworker, Lover Takes Stand

Christina Garrett

Daughter: Didn't Know Chris Wolfenbarger Was Her Dad, No Memory of Melissa

Norma Patton on the stand

Serial Killer's Wife Concludes Shocking Testimony in Wolfenbarger Trial

Lori Daybell is all smiles as she gets into a police cruiser

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

female witness testifying in court

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

bodycam arrest footage of defendant Christopher Wolfenbarger

Bodycam Footage Shows Chris Wolfenbarger Hiding In Garage Before Arrest

MORE VIDEOS