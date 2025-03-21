Judge Threatens Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin with Jail for Shaming Jury

- Watch Live
After victim's cousin, John Williams, called the jury "cowards" and ordered them to look at him as he exited court, Judge Larry Ashlock made it clear that Williams' disrespect was unacceptable and another outburst would result in jail time. (3/20/25) MORE
