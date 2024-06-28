Jury Deliberations Continue in the Killer or Cover-Up Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
VIDEO: Heading into day 4 of jury deliberations in Karen Read's trial, Julie Grant's top story discusses the atmosphere outside of the courthouse and what she and her guests think the outcome will be. (6/28/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?