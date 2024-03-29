Jury Instructions in Arizona: What You Need to Know

- Watch Live
Judge Ashley Willcott explains what makes jury instructions in Arizona different from other states, and how that process impacts the case against rancher George Alan Kelly, the defendant in the Border Migrant Murder Trial. (3/29/24) MORE
