Jury Instructions in Arizona: What You Need to Know

Judge Ashley Willcott explains what makes jury instructions in Arizona different from other states, and how that process impacts the case against rancher George Alan Kelly, the defendant in the Border Migrant Murder Trial. (3/29/24)   MORE

Nicolae Miu is facing trial on charges he killed a teenager and stabbed four other people after an argument while tubing on a Wisconsin river.

Nicolae Miu Claims Self Defense in Stabbing Death at Wisconsin River

Beverly McCallum gestures while testifying

'I Never Killed Robert': McCallum Faces Contentious Cross-Examination

Judge Refuses to Release Hannah Gutierrez Before Sentencing

Beverly McCallum testifies

'I Didn't Know What to Think': Beverly McCallum Testifies to Night of Murder

Julie standing on-set with a pic of Beverly McCallum on the monitor.

Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

Julie at the desk with a picture of Rachel Morin on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Rachel Morin is Gone But Not Forgotten'

The outpouring of support for Karen Read has led prosecutors to request a 'buffer zone' of 500 feet around the courthouse.

Karen Read Trial: Prosecutors Request 'Buffer Zone' Around Courthouse

Alex Murdaugh reportedly failed a polygraph test.

Alex Murdaugh Reportedly Failed Polygraph Test

The panel weigh in and discuss a short video of Madeline Soto on her 13th birthday.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Birthday Party Video

Chance Comanche and Sakari Harnden were back in a Las Vegas courtroom to enter pleas.

NBA G-League Player and Girlfriend Plead Not Guilty in Murder Case

jason parker testifes

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Witness Smelled Fresh Paint in Garage

border patrol agent testifies in court

Agent Says George Kelly 'Didn't Look Like He Was Afraid'

