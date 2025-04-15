Jury Seated in Karen Read Murder Retrial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
A jury has been seated in the Karen Read murder retrial. Eighteen individuals have been selected, twelve plus six alternates. The jury consists of nine men and nine women. Opening statements are expected on Tuesday, April 22. (4/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?