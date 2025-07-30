Karen Read Files Motion to Have Her Lexus SUV Returned

Karen Read has requested that the Court return the item that was once the alleged murder weapon in the trial against her: the 2021 Lexus LX 570. She also wants her cell phone back. Read claims she's been trying to get them back since June. (7/29/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

