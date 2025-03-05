Karen Read Murder Case Bombshell: Prosecutors Say Federal Probe is Over

Prosecutors say the federal investigation into the Karen Read murder case is over: What does this mean? Also: A Florida judge has decided NOT to grant Donna Adelson bond ahead of her June murder trial, deeming her a flight risk. (3/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

young male defendant talks to his lawyer

Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

Older woman in purple jail garb looks tense.

Donna Adelson Denied Bond

Surveillance video of a judge sitting in his chambers, holding up his hand as a man aims a gin at him

Ex-Kentucky Sheriff Plans to Use Insanity Defense

Christopher Austin

Christopher Austin Describes the Fabio Sementilli Stabbing

2 little kids

‘I’m Human. I Might Be a Defense Attorney, but I’m Human.’

Hank Brennan in court

Tense Moments In Hearing As Karen Read Returns To Court

female defendant and and male testifying on stand

Co-Defendant Christopher Austin Testifies in Fabio Sementilli Murder

crash scene aftermath

Video Shows Deadly Birthday Party Crash: 'Looked Like A War Zone'

woman wipes away tears while testifying

'It Was Just Chaos': Witness Describes Deadly Birthday Party Crash

marshella chidester opening statements

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Donna Adelson in court

Judge Denies Donna Adelson's Motion To Suppress Jail Call

Booking photo of Jaron warner

Dee Warner's Stepson Accused Of Helping Cover Up Murder

MORE VIDEOS