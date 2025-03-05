Karen Read Murder Case Bombshell: Prosecutors Say Federal Probe is Over

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutors say the federal investigation into the Karen Read murder case is over: What does this mean? Also: A Florida judge has decided NOT to grant Donna Adelson bond ahead of her June murder trial, deeming her a flight risk. (3/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?