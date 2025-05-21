Karen Read Murder Retrial: Cameras Off, Jurors Questioned

Judge Beverly Cannone ordered cameras off in Karen Read's retrial so she could question the jurors individually. Read is standing trial on charges that she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. (5/21/25) MORE

Judge Beverly Cannone in court

graphic for Karen Read daily trial wrap day 19

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 19 Recap

Zachary Adams in court

Dylan Adams Denies Killing Holly Bobo At Brother's Hearing

woman on sidewalk in front of courthouse is being placed in handcuffs

Is New Karen Read Buffer Zone Rule Unconstitutional?

Burgess & Read

Shanon Burgess: Karen Read's SUV's Black Box Doesn't Indicate Collision

Holly Bobo Murder Case: Openings in Post-Conviction Relief Hearing

side by side of forensic analyst and female defendant

Karen Read's Defense Claims Forensic Analyst's Timeline is Inaccurate

Lyke and Erik menendez

Menendez Brothers' Parole Hearing Delayed

Karl Miyasako & Karen Read

DNA Analyst Can't Confirm It Was John O'Keefe's Hair on Karen Read's SUV

Shanon Burgess testifies in court

Read Defense Confronts Expert Witness Over Resume Inaccuracies

karen read suv model

Analyst: John O'Keefe's iPhone Clock Faster Than Karen Read's Lexus Clock

woman speaks at podium

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

