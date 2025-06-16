VPI Special Report GFX

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Vinnie Politan Reports From Outside Courthouse

Court TV's Vinnie Politan shows us the mood outside the Dedham, MA, courthouse where Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. (6/16/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

