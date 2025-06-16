Karen Read Murder Retrial: Vinnie Politan Reports From Outside Courthouse

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
Court TV's Vinnie Politan shows us the mood outside the Dedham, MA, courthouse where Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. (6/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?