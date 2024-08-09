Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Karen Read's Defense Files Motion to Dismiss Two Charges

After more than nine weeks the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the Karen Read trial. Some members of the jury reached out to Read's attorneys to say they voted to acquit Read of two charges, including second-degree murder. (8/8/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Photo of inmate

Maxwell Anderson Allegedly Planned Sade Robinson’s Murder

Young blonde female attorney in a hot pink blazer and black blouse delivers an animated argument.

Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

A bald, middle-aged attorney wearing a purple suit and orange tie argues in court.

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Sharp-dressed attorney delivers an argument. Judge is on the bench in the background.

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Gloria Allred discusses Scott Peterson docuseries.

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone in court.

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

Woman on camera

Victim of Online Predator Speaks to Court TV

Female defendant wwith long black hair stands and listens as a verdict is read.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Christopher Gregor with his son.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

Happy couple poses for a photo. They are victim Josh Davies and his wife.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal

A balding male attorney in a grey suit stands at a podium.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Large older man in a white tee shirt sits in an interrogation room.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

