Karen Read's Defense Files Motion to Dismiss Two Charges

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
After more than nine weeks the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the Karen Read trial. Some members of the jury reached out to Read's attorneys to say they voted to acquit Read of two charges, including second-degree murder. (8/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?