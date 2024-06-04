Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

The prosecution presents key physical and forensic evidence, including more pieces of clear and red taillight from a vehicle as well as a sneaker, which were found in the same general location, close to the curb. (6/3/24)    MORE

woman testifies in court

Man Seen in Cemetery Where Karen Swift's Body Was Found

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

daybell juror splitscreen next to pic of daybell

Juror #12 Opens Up to Court TV About Daybell Trial

robin alford testifies

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Doug Benefield, 54, met a 24-year-old swimsuit model and ballerina named Ashley Byers and were married within 13 days. Ashley Benefield ended up shooting Doug claiming self-defense, while prosecutors say it was about a bitter custody dispute.

Black Swan Murder Trial: What You Need to Know

Accused serial killer, Rex Heuermann, is scheduled to go back to court, reportedly for the murder of a potential fifth victim.

Will Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Be Charged With New Murders?

Evidence photo showing shards of glass

Karen Read Jury Sees Shards of Glass Found Near John O'Keefe's Body

photo of a broken taillight

Witness: Apparent Hair, Glass Found in Karen Read's Bumper

Photo shows alex murdaugh laying in a holding cell

Murdaugh Clerk of Court Becky Hill Facing Ethics Charges

photo shows piece of red plastic in the snow

Karen Read Trial: Jury Sees Photos of Taillight Found at Scene

lindsey blake interview

Daybell Prosecutor: This Case Was Stranger Than Fiction

