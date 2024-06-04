Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecution presents key physical and forensic evidence, including more pieces of clear and red taillight from a vehicle as well as a sneaker, which were found in the same general location, close to the curb. (6/3/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?