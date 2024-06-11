Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 22 Recap

Lead investigator Michael Proctor, a trooper for the Massachusetts State Police, takes the stand and things come out in front of the jury that speak volumes and question evidence credibility and ultimately the credibility of his testimony. (6/10/24)   MORE

Pamela Smart

VIDEO: Pamela Smart Accepts Responsibility for Husband's Death

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Prosecution Shows Critical Cell Phone Evidence

Brian Steel is held in contempt

YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

Steven Testasecca testifies in court

Wade Wilson's Biological Father: 'He Said, 'I'm a Killer''

Gabby Petito's father, Joe Petito, mother, Nicole Schmidt and stepmother, Tara Petito join Court TV and discuss the release of the FBI's Gabby Petito case file.

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Gabby's Parents Join Court TV

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Stephan Sterns, who's charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Sterns was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to Madeline Soto's death.

Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Stephan Sterns

Michael Proctor on cross.

Proctor Calls Read a ‘Whack Job,’ Writes ‘No Nudes So Far’ in Texts

Miles Bryant Interrogation Video #1

Miles Bryant Police Interrogation: 'God, I Feel Like a Perp'

Scott Hannon is emotional testifying in court

Diane Ruiz's Fiancé Becomes Emotional Recalling Final Conversation

Trooper Michael Proctor testifies in Karen Read case.

Karen Read Trial: Lead Investigator Michael Proctor Testifies

Detective Angela Carter: 'I Really Didn't Want It To Be Her'

