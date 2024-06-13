Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

Considering lead investigator Michael Proctor's unprofessional and inappropriate comments about defendant, Karen Read, and her attorney, David Yanetti, the question whether he can lead a fair and impartial investigation remains. (6/12/24)   MORE

Family members of 16-year-old Susana Morales give victim impact statements after Miles Bryant was found guilty in the teen's murder.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

The jury reached a verdict in the trial of Miles Bryant, who's accused of kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

Defense attorney Jackson questions Proctor on cross.

Trooper Grilled Over Text Saying He Hopes Karen Read Kills Herself

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Michael Proctor on cross.

Officer Admits Calling Karen Read a 'Babe' and 'Nutbag' with 'No Ass'

Miles Bryant's defense attorney delivers her closing.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz

Strangled Women Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

barry and suzanne morphew

DA Facing Disciplinary Action for Handling of Suzanne Morphew Case

According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for Soto's murder.

Report: Authorities Determined Madeline Soto Was Strangled to Death

Court TV asks the question, 'What do we know about John O’Keefe?' in this high-profile trial of Karen Read, who's accused of killing O'Keefe, her police officer boyfriend. 

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: What Do We Know About John O’Keefe?

