Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 24 Recap

Forensic and DNA experts take the stand and testify about DNA evidence found on Karen Read's vehicle, which is considered the alleged murder weapon. Trooper Michael Proctor's body language is analyzed. (6/13/24)   MORE

graphic showing jury makeup

Juror Dismissed from Karen Read's Trial

New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

New Insight Into Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto's Relationship

Forensic and DNA experts took the stand and testify about DNA evidence found on Karen Read's vehicle, which is considered the alleged murder weapon.

Bionca Ellis is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot and stabbing his mother, in what authorities are calling a random attack.

Bionca Ellis, Accused of Killing Toddler, Smiles in Court

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux, who is accused of fatally shooting, her 32-year-old former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019.

Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest of Pamela Bordeaux

Lt. Tully testifies in court

Karen Read Investigator Defends Not Searching Albert Home

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.

Documents Establish More Cohesive Timeline in Madeline Soto's Murder

Considering lead investigator Michael Proctor's unprofessional and inappropriate comments about defendant, Karen Read, and her attorney, David Yanetti, the question whether he can lead a fair and impartial investigation remains.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

Family members of 16-year-old Susana Morales give victim impact statements after Miles Bryant was found guilty in the teen's murder.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

The jury reached a verdict in the trial of Miles Bryant, who's accused of kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

Defense attorney Jackson questions Proctor on cross.

Trooper Grilled Over Text Saying He Hopes Karen Read Kills Herself

