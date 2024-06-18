Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 26 Recap

Trooper Joe Paul faces cross examination and was asked how John O'Keefe's injuries took place and how it relates to his theory regarding the crash. Text messages between Read and O'Keefe read aloud. (6/17/24)   MORE

Rachel Morin's family join Court TV after authorities announced they arrested Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in connection to her murder. Morin, 37, was last seen after going for a walk. Her body was found the following day.

Rachel Morin's Family Join Court TV After Arrest Made in Case

John Ray, the attorney representing the family of Shannan Gilbert, who hasn't been officially connected to Rex Heuermann, joins Court TV and makes shocking allegations against Heuermann's daughter, Victoria.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Shocking Allegations Against Suspect's Daughter

Justin Ross Harris, who was accused of leaving his son to die in a hot car in 2014, was released from prison on Father's Day.

Hot Car Dad Released From Prison on Father's Day

A trial date has been set for Bionca Ellis, the Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot.

Trial Date Set for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of 3-Year-Old

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was sentenced to 90 years in prison on charges of murder and conspiracy for the death of her husband, Robert Doerr, who prosecutors say was gunned down in his driveway by Fox-Doerr's lover, Larry Richmond Sr.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr Sentenced to 90 Years for Husband's Murder

Retired police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, testifies about the shooting incident with her former son-in-law,

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Pamela Bordeaux Takes the Stand

Karen Read Crash Reconstructionist Grilled Over Interpretation of Data

Detective: Methamphetamine Found Near Miya Rudd's Bassinet

Arrest Made in Rachel Morin Case

Authorities released interrogation video of Susan Lorincz, who's accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, AJ Owens. Before the shooting, Lorincz did a web search for 'Florida's stand your ground defense laws.'

Susan Lorincz Interrogation Video Released

A digital forensic expert testifies that the 2:27am search for 'Hos long to die in cold' by Jenn McCabe at the request of Karen Read, timestamp in the data does not indicate the search happened at that time.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

