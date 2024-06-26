Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 31 Recap

All of the evidence is in, the lawyers have made their final arguments and it's time to hear from the jury as they deliberate. Court TV investigates the tragic death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe as the Karen Read trial is officially in a verdict watch.

Tearful Doctor Testifies to Severity of Neglect of Sheila Murray

Karen Read Verdict Watch: Matt Johnson Recaps Dramatic Day in Dedham

Wade Wilson sits in court

Jury Reaches Decision on Death Penalty for Wade Wilson

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Wade Wilson listens to closing arguments in court

Wade Wilson's Defense: 'He's Got a Diseased Mind'

Prosecutor Sara Miller holds up a curtain rod for the jury

Prosecutor: Wade Wilson 'Seemed to Enjoy' Victims' Suffering

As the closing arguments in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial are set to start on Tuesday, Karen Read's defense rested its case after presenting witnesses challenging the state's theory in the battle of the accident reconstruction experts.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 30 Recap

The penalty phase of Wade Wilson's double murder trial continues Tuesday. Wilson is facing a potential death sentence for the murders of  35-year-old Kristine Melton and 43-year-old Diane Ruiz.

Strangled Women Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Continues Tuesday

Jury selection is underway in the Brother & Sister Murder Trial where two siblings, Karen Murray, 49, and Michael Murray, 43, are charged with murder for the alleged neglect of their mother, Sheila Murray.

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Wade Wilson sits in court during testimony

Psychiatrist: Wade Wilson is 'Chronically and Severely' Mentally Ill

An attorney addresses the jury during opening statements

Strangled Women Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Opening Statements

