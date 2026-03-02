Kouri Richins and Medical Examiner Discuss Eric Richins' Toxicology Report

The jury listens to a phone call between Kouri Richins and a medical examiner, where Kouri asks questions about her husband, Eric Richins' toxicology report. Kouri is accused of poisoning Eric with a lethal dose of fentanyl. (3/2/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Kouri Richins' call to M.E.

Kouri Richins and Medical Examiner Discuss Eric Richins' Toxicology Report

Kouri Richins Day 5

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 5

Carmen Lauber cross

Kouri Richins' Housekeeper Questioned About Criminal Past, Drug Use

Kevin West speaks at sentencing

Kevin West Maintains His Innocence At Murder Sentencing

Megan West testifies in court

Kevin West's Daughter Tells Dad, 'You Tried To Use Us To Save Yourself'

Kouri Richins day 4

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 4

Kouri Richins Day 3

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 3

Kouri Richins Day 2

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 2

Kouri Richins

EMT: Eric Richins' Body Was 'Cold to the Touch... He Was Flatlined'

Jury Sees Bodycam in Response to Richins' Home

Richins Day 1

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 1

Victim Eric Richins' sister, Katie Richins-Benson

Eric Richins' Sister Gives Emotional Testimony Describing News of His Death

MORE VIDEOS