Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Forensic accountant Brooke Karrington addresses Kouri Richins' spending habits before and after her husband, Eric Richins' death, saying Kouri forged Eric's signature on bank loan papers. (3/3/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?