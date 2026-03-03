Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

Forensic accountant Brooke Karrington addresses Kouri Richins' spending habits before and after her husband, Eric Richins' death, saying Kouri forged Eric's signature on bank loan papers. (3/3/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Kouri Richins' spending habits

Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

Kouri Richins Day 6 wrap

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 6

Kouri Richins' call to M.E.

Kouri Richins and Medical Examiner Discuss Eric Richins' Toxicology Report

Kouri Richins Day 5

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 5

Carmen Lauber cross

Kouri Richins' Housekeeper Questioned About Criminal Past, Drug Use

Kevin West speaks at sentencing

Kevin West Maintains His Innocence At Murder Sentencing

Megan West testifies in court

Kevin West's Daughter Tells Dad, 'You Tried To Use Us To Save Yourself'

Kouri Richins day 4

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 4

Kouri Richins Day 3

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 3

Kouri Richins Day 2

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 2

Kouri Richins

EMT: Eric Richins' Body Was 'Cold to the Touch... He Was Flatlined'

Jury Sees Bodycam in Response to Richins' Home

MORE VIDEOS