LA Prosecutors to Review Menendez Brothers Case Due to New Evidence

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
LA District Attorney George Gascón announced at a press conference that he’s looking into new molestation evidence that has come to light about Lyle and Erik Menendez. Michael Proctor's reputation questioned in additional cases. (10/3/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?