Lori Vallow Daybell Will Not Represent Herself in Arizona Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Doomsday cult mom Lori Vallow Daybell will not represent herself in her Arizona trial. She is now represented by new attorneys whose first order of business is working to stop the court from conducting a competency evaluation on their client. (11/6/2 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?