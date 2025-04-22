Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 1 Recap

The attorneys lay out their cases in opening statements on day one of Karen Read's retrial. Read is standing trial for a second time on charges of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. (4/22/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Daybell Verdiict

Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Karen Read in court

'Can We Wrap This Up': Tense Cross-Examination Of First Karen Read Witness

Timothy Nuttal testifies in court

Paramedic Recalls Karen Read Saying, 'I Hit Him, I Hit Him, I Hit Him'

Jose Morales in court

Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial: Watch the Verdict

alan jackson delivers opening statement in karen read retrial

Karen Read's Defense Says Investigation Was 'Corrupted From The Start'

hank brennan delivers opening statement

Prosecution: Karen Read Said John O'Keefe Didn't 'Look Mortally Wounded'

Graphic shows Scott Peterson with text

Petition Claims Evidence Withheld During Scott Peterson's Trial

Treena Kay

State: Lori Daybell and Her Brother Made Sure Charles Vallow Was Executed

Treena Kay presents the prosecution's closing argument in Lori Daybell's trial, where she's accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her then-husband, Charles Vallow. (Court TV)

State: Lori Daybell's Motive To Kill Charles Vallow Was Money, Chad Daybell

Patrick Crusius in court

Patrick Crusius Pleads Guilty To El Paso Walmart Shooting

Jose Morales appears in court

Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial: Closing Arguments

