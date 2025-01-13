Man Sentenced for Murdering Younger Mistress

Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., 73, who pleaded guilty to killing his younger mistress in the moments before his trial began has been sentenced to life in prison but with a chance of supervised release. (1/13/25) MORE

Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem

