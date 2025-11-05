rachel wade iwak

Medical Examiner: Bullet Entered Tammy King's Ear, Traveled Through Body

Dr. Monica Patel, who performed Tammy King's autopsy, testified that the bullet entered above her ear, tore through her throat and chest, fractured 10 ribs and her spine, before lodging in her back muscles. (11/5/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Meth dealer Travis Hodge testified that he helped murder suspects Uriah Urick and Tara King flee toward Mexico.

Travis Hodge Details Helping Uriah Urick and Tara King Flee

Crime scene investigator Rachael Martin testified that Tammy King's bedroom had been ransacked, safes were found emptied and papers were seen scattered about. Martin said the linens covering King's body were placed there after her death.

Investigator: Linens Covering Tammy King's Body Were Placed After Death

Dr. Monica Patel, who performed Tammy King's autopsy, testified that the bullet entered above her ear, tore through her throat and chest, fractured 10 ribs and her spine, before lodging in her back muscles.

Medical Examiner: Bullet Entered Tammy King's Ear, Traveled Through Body

Bryan Kohberger restitution

Bryan Kohberger Fighting to Avoid Paying Restitution to Victims' Families

Christopher Scholtes dead

Christopher Scholtes, Convicted in Daughter’s Hot Car Death, Dies

Brodes Perry video

Jury Sees Slain Pastor's Videos Talking About 'Ethical Non-Monogamy'

daniels openings

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Alex Murdaugh Hulu response

Alex Murdaugh 'Disappointed, Disturbed' With Hulu's Portrayal of Family

Matthew Pahl and attorneys listen to verdict

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Defense Attorney Peter Wolff delivers his closing argument. Matthew Pahl is accused of killing his girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, and concealing her body.

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor Kristi Gordon delivers the State's closing in WI v. Pahl.

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Thrailkill at counsel table

'I Lost My Baby': Mother Delivers Emotional Testimony Against Darin Thrailkill

MORE VIDEOS