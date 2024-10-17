Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Melody Farris' Secret Lover Takes the Stand in Burn Pile Murder Trial

One of Melody Farris' extramarital partners, Rusty Barton takes the stand, where he recounted her saying, 'Gary is on the burn pile.' Family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for the brothers' release from prison. (10/16/24) MORE

