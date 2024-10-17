Melody Farris' Secret Lover Takes the Stand in Burn Pile Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
One of Melody Farris' extramarital partners, Rusty Barton takes the stand, where he recounted her saying, 'Gary is on the burn pile.' Family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for the brothers' release from prison. (10/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?