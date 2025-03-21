Trial & Error Sundays

MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Linda Stermer is standing trial for a second time on charges she beat her husband, set him on fire and ran him over with their van. Stermer was initially sentenced to life without parole in 2010, but her conviction was overturned in 2018. (3/21/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Linda & Todd Stermer

MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Smiling woman glances at birthday cupcakes.

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

photo of ashley henning, cousin and friend

'I'm Furious': Ashley Henning's Friend, Cousin Blame Race For Verdict

Feisty judge lays down the law

Judge Threatens Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin with Jail for Shaming Jury

John Williams

'Cowards': Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin Calls Out Jurors, Judge Responds

Jordan Henning Sentenced

Jordan Henning Sentenced After First-Degree Manslaughter Conviction

A bearded man learns his fate.

Military Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Eric Carr

Military Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Jordan Henning DCA

Military Wife Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Lori Vallow Daybell in court

Grading Lori Vallow Daybell's Performance As An Attorney

Female defendant in court looks mad.

Kouri Richins Asks to Move Trial From Summit County to Salt Lake County

David Swift Charges Dismissed

Judge Dismisses Charges Against David Swift in Wife’s Death

