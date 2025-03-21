MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Linda Stermer is standing trial for a second time on charges she beat her husband, set him on fire and ran him over with their van. Stermer was initially sentenced to life without parole in 2010, but her conviction was overturned in 2018. (3/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?