Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Michelle Troconis Trial Begins Thursday

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos. Troconis is the former girlfriend of Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. (1/8/24)   MORE

Photos of Donna Adelson

Donna Adelson's Tuesday Hearing Postponed

split screen of book cover and man speaking to camera

Becky Hill's Co-Author Addresses Murdaugh Book Plagiarism

Maya Millete sings to the camera

The Disappearance of Maya Millete: A Deep Dive

Michelle Troconis

Splitscreen of Charlie Adelson and Donna Adelson.

Donna Adelson Back in Court Tuesday

Erica Stefanko in court.

Pizza Delivery Murder Retrial: Jury Selection Begins Tuesday

Young Thug wears a SEX shirt in court.

Young Thug's SEX Shirt Might Not Be the Best Look for Court

Trontavious Stephens testifies against rapper Young Thug.

Young Thug RICO Trial: Difficult Witness Re-Takes the Stand

Diagram showing relationships between Albert and McCabe families

Who's Who in the Karen Read Case

protesters hold signs outside of courthouse

Protesters Crowd Inside and Outside Court for Karen Read Hearing

photo of smiling couple

Kouri Richins' Anti-Psychotics Found in Husband's System

judge presides over colorado courtroom

Randy Roedema Sentenced for Elijah McClain's Death

