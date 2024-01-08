Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Michelle Troconis Trial Begins Thursday

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos. Troconis is the former girlfriend of Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. (1/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?