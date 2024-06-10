Proctor Calls Read a ‘Whack Job,’ Writes ‘No Nudes So Far’ in Texts

On cross-examination, Michael Proctor read aloud a series of text messages he sent about Karen Read. He apologized to the jury for his remarks, which he said were "unprofessional and regrettable," and that he shouldn't have made them. (6/10/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Prosecution Shows Critical Cell Phone Evidence

Michael Proctor on cross.

Proctor Calls Read a ‘Whack Job,’ Writes ‘No Nudes So Far’ in Texts

Trooper Michael Proctor testifies in Karen Read case.

Karen Read Trial: Lead Investigator Michael Proctor Testifies

Detective Angela Carter: 'I Really Didn't Want It To Be Her'

Morales' Family Attorney Talks About Bryant Murder Trial

Voice for the Victims: The Death of Kinsleigh Welty

Alec Baldwin Named in New Lawsuit for 'Rust' Shooting

miles bryant appears in court

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Opening Statements

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

daybell juror splitscreen next to pic of daybell

Juror #12 Opens Up to Court TV About Daybell Trial

After being convicted of murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Chad Daybell is in the sentencing phase of his trial. The jury is deliberating whether he'll get the death penalty or a life sentence. 

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

Earlier in the afternoon the jury broke their silence for the first time since their deliberations began and their request was to once again review the video of Christopher Gregor forcing his son Corey Micciolo to run on the treadmill.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Requests Review of Treadmill Video

MORE VIDEOS