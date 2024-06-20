Prosecution Expected To Rest Today in Karen Read Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
This week's trending cases are examined by Julie Grant and her guests including the judge's decision on which witnesses will be allowed to testify for the defense in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial. (6/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?