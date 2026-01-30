Prosecution Exposes Contradictions in Brendan Banfield's Testimony

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
As Brendan Banfield took the stand for the second day, he faced cross-examination by prosecutor Jenna Sands as she exposed contradictions in his testimony. Is Bryan Kohberger going to be moved to a new prison? (1/30/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?