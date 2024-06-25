Prosecutor: Read is 'Guilty of Each of the 3 Indictments in the Case'

Adam Lally delivers the Commonwealth's closing argument in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial. Prosecutors say Karen Read intentionally hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV, leaving him to die in the snow. (6/25/24)   MORE

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

