Prosecutors: Karen Read Can Have Lexus SUV, Cell Phone Back

Karen Read's defense team's motion to have her property returned following her acquittal has been granted by the prosecution. Read's vehicle had been an alleged murder weapon, but she was found not guilty at trial. (8/11/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

FBI Agent James Berni analyzed cell tower data linked to Nicholas Kassotis, mapping interactions yet noting data's limitations on locations.

FBI Agent Details Cell Data Linking Nicholas Kassotis to Key Locations

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Serial Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

3 dead at Austin, Texas, Target shooting

3 Dead in Shooting Outside a Target in Texas

Shawn Willis pleaded guilty

Shawn Willis Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother As a Teen

Shawn Willis appears in court at his plea hearing

Shawn Willis Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Mother's Murder

witness testifying and male defendant looking on

Examiner Describes Cuts or False Starts on Mindi Kassotis' Remains

Nicholas Kassotis police interview

Police Officer to Nicholas Kassotis: 'What Haven't You Lied About?'

Shawn Willis pleaded guilty

Murder, Motive, Mystery: Week 1 in Nicholas Kassotis' Trial

Nicholas Kassotis seen in police interview

Nicholas Kassotis In Police Interview: 'I Did Not Hurt My Wife'

Kassotis daily wrap graphic

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

photo of table with red solo cups

New Photos Show Inside Idaho House Where Four Students Were Murdered

Nicholas Kassotis interview

Jury Hears 2023 Police Interview of Nicholas Kassotis After Arrest

