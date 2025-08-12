Prosecutors: Karen Read Can Have Lexus SUV, Cell Phone Back

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read's defense team's motion to have her property returned following her acquittal has been granted by the prosecution. Read's vehicle had been an alleged murder weapon, but she was found not guilty at trial. (8/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?