Questions Linger for 'Deeply Divided' Jury About Mistrial

VIDEO: An alternate juror reveals her takeaways from the Karen Read trial in the top story on this episode of Opening Statements and Julie Grant gives updates on this week's cases on Court TV. (7/3/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

A Voice For Victims: The Murder of Charles Vallow

Julie Previews Sarah Boone's Pro Se Defense

O'Keefe Family Reportedly Being Harassed By Read Supporters

Bodies of Missing Firefighters Found in Tennessee

Book Author on Idaho Student Murders Joins Court TV

Female defendant sitting at defendant's table in court looks at the camera as her two lawyers sit on either side of her.

Karen Read Jury Excused for the Day, Deliberations Continue Tomorrow

Splitscreen of a web cam broadcast of a court hearing. One one side is the judge, on the other are the parties located in the courtroom.

Parties Agree to June 2025 Trial Date for Bryan Kohberger

Lawyer stands while animatedly presenting an argument in court.

Karen Read Trial: Judge Agrees to Add Language to Verdict Form

Sandra Birchmore was found dead, hanging in her apartment in Canton, Mass. The autopsy ruled her death a suicide and confirmed that she was 3-months pregnant.  Three officers are alleged to have groomed and sexually abused Birchmore since she was 15.

The Death of Sandra Birchmore

Tearful Doctor Testifies to Severity of Neglect of Sheila Murray

Matt Johnson in front of courthouse in Dedham, Mass.

Karen Read Verdict Watch: Matt Johnson Recaps Dramatic Day in Dedham

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Opening Statements

MORE VIDEOS