Scientist Compares Plastic Tail Light Pieces in Karen Read Trial

A forensic scientist testified about putting red pieces of tail light together like a puzzle. She said they matched Karen Read's SUV. On cross, she was grilled about the fact that the pieces were collected weeks after the night in question. (6/5/23)   MORE

Maxwell Anderson walks through court

Suspect in Sade Robinson's Murder, Dismemberment Appears in Court

tail light fragment

miles bryant appears in court

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Opening Statements

attorney delivers closing argument

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

david swift appears in court

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Court TV presents three big moments for the prosecution and three big moments for the defense, up to this point, in the Karen Read trial. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. Her attorney claims she's being framed by a corrupt investigation.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder: 6 Big Moments in the Karen Read Trial

Newly released videos of Stephan Sterns and Jenn Soto are offering new insight into the first minutes of the search for Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Analyzing Newly Released Bodycam Footage

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

Kaitlyn Coones and her adult boyfriend, Jonathon Jones have pleaded no contest to murdering Jones' mother. Coones is accused of beating Nicole Jones to death with a rock, leaving her body in a dumpster and fleeing to Mexico.

Ohio Teen, Adult Boyfriend Plead No Contest to Murder

Wade Wilson sits in court

Jury Selection Underway in Strangled Women Murder Trial

woman testifies in court

Man Seen in Cemetery Where Karen Swift's Body Was Found

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

