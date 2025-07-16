Shelby Nealy Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife's Family

Sentencing hearing underway for Shelby Nealy, who pleaded guilty to killing his in-laws after they became suspicious that he'd killed his ex-wife, Jamie Ivancic. A jury must decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole. (7/17/25) MORE

Shelby Nealy Faces Sentencing for Killing Wife's Family

James Craig and Wife, Angela

Poisoned Shake Murder: Trial Begins for Dentist Accused of Killing Wife

Anna Rodonski gives victim impact statement

Victim's Aunt's Impact Statement: Christine Went Through 'Torture'

Karina Cooper verdict

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Karina Cooper Prosecution Rebuttal

Prosecution: Evidence Shows Karina Cooper 'Shot Ryan Cooper in the Face'

Karina Cooper defense

Karina Cooper's Defense Points To Missing Messages

Prosecutor delivers closing arguments

Prosecution: Karina Cooper's Story Is 'Insulting,' 'Ridiculous'

daily wrap graphic

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

witness testifying in Cooper

Forensic Expert Discusses Snapchat Messages Between Cooper and Danker

female defendant on the stand

Karina Cooper Denied Having Affair With Huston Danker To Police

Karina Cooper testifies in court

Karina Cooper Admits Lying To Police During Questioning

female defendant testifying

Karina Cooper Says She Was 'Being Threatened' by Huston Danker

