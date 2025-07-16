Shelby Nealy Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife's Family

- Watch Live
Sentencing hearing underway for Shelby Nealy, who pleaded guilty to killing his in-laws after they became suspicious that he'd killed his ex-wife, Jamie Ivancic. A jury must decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole. (7/17/25) MORE
