Sheriff Allegedly Ignored Signs Deputy Abused Woman in Judge's Chambers

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, who allegedly killed judge Kevin Mullins, is accused of ignoring signs his deputy abused a woman in the judge's chambers. Ned Pillersdorf, who represents woman suing Stines, joins Court TV. Toby Madden confesses. (9/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?