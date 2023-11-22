SLED Arrests Son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill

A felony warrant for Jeff Hill was issued Tuesday. He's currently listed as the county's technology director. He was taken into custody and booked at the Colleton County Detention Center. Charges against Hill have yet to be posted online. (11/22/23)   MORE

