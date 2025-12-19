State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

Prosecutor James Sitterly presents the State's closing argument saying Paul Hicks "'launched' the car into the pond, killing his wife Regina Hicks" also stating that Regina 'was unconscious when she died in that Camaro.' (12/19/25) MORE

State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

Key Witness Steve Gates Testifies in Paul Hicks' Murder Trial

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

DNA Evidence Links Dead Man Linked to 1991 Texas Yogurt Shop Murders

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Killing Univ. of Miami Football Teammate

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson Sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ Murder

