Stephan Sterns Pleads No Contest To Murdering Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns pleaded no contest to Madeline Soto's murder and guilty to sexually assaulting her, but Soto's mother was nowhere to be seen in court. Plus, a former WWE star breaks down the chokehold video in Ihsan and Zahraa Ali's trial. (7/22/25) MORE
