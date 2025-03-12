Stines' Lawyer: No 'Perry Mason' or 'Scooby Doo' Moments, Not a Whodunit

Joining Court TV's "Vinnie Politan Investigates," Jeremy Bartley clarified that the case against his client, Mickey Stines, is not about who shot Judge Mullins, it's about the events surrounding the shooting and the question of "Why?" (3/11/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreeen: judge in robe, sheriff in uniform

Stines' Lawyer: No 'Perry Mason' or 'Scooby Doo' Moments, Not a Whodunit

news anchor and attorney talk

Bartley: Stines Sleepless, Increasingly Paranoid the Week He Shot Judge

lawyer speaks, has law books behind him

Attorney: Stines Believed Wife and Daughter Were in Imminent Danger

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Lori Vallow Daybell sits with attorney in court

Judge Allows Cameras For Trial Over Lori Daybell's Objections

Behal Verdict

‘Visions of Violence’ Murder Trial: Watch The Verdict!

prosecution gives argument in court

'Visions of Violence' Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

defendant testifying in court

'Visions of Violence' Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Photo of Oliver Stratton

'It's Not Justice': Oliver Stratton's Parents React To Amy Weiss' Sentence

photo of monica sementilli and robert baker

'I Love You': Monica Sementilli's Jail Calls With Robert Baker

miranda corsette

Police: Teen Lured by Dating App, Killed & Dismembered by Florida Couple

Splitscreen: inmate on Zoom and a judge at the bench

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

MORE VIDEOS