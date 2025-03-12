Stines' Lawyer: No 'Perry Mason' or 'Scooby Doo' Moments, Not a Whodunit

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Joining Court TV's "Vinnie Politan Investigates," Jeremy Bartley clarified that the case against his client, Mickey Stines, is not about who shot Judge Mullins, it's about the events surrounding the shooting and the question of "Why?" (3/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?