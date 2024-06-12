The Impact of Proctor's 'Unprofessional' Investigation

Julie Grant along with her expert guests discuss the impact of Michael Proctor's investigation and the inappropriate messages he sent about Karen Read in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial. (6/12/24)    MORE

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

Defense attorney Jackson questions Proctor on cross.

Trooper Grilled Over Text Saying He Hopes Karen Read Kills Herself

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Michael Proctor on cross.

Officer Admits Calling Karen Read a 'Babe' and 'Nutbag' with 'No Ass'

Miles Bryant's defense attorney delivers her closing.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Prosecution Shows Critical Cell Phone Evidence

Michael Proctor on cross.

Proctor Calls Read a ‘Whack Job,’ Writes ‘No Nudes So Far’ in Texts

Trooper Michael Proctor testifies in Karen Read case.

Karen Read Trial: Lead Investigator Michael Proctor Testifies

Detective Angela Carter: 'I Really Didn't Want It To Be Her'

Morales' Family Attorney Talks About Bryant Murder Trial

Voice for the Victims: The Death of Kinsleigh Welty

Alec Baldwin Named in New Lawsuit for 'Rust' Shooting

