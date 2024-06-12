The Impact of Proctor's 'Unprofessional' Investigation

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie Grant along with her expert guests discuss the impact of Michael Proctor's investigation and the inappropriate messages he sent about Karen Read in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial. (6/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?